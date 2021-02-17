RCPD Quality of Life Unit report zero deaths in recent cold

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Over the last few weeks, the Black Hills experienced biting cold temperatures, with multiple days below zero degrees.

The extreme cold can lead to frostbite or even death if exposed for a length of time.

But how did the freezing temperatures affect the homeless population in Rapid City?

Officer Jim Hansen from the Rapid City Police Department’s Quality of Life Unit said RCPD has likely saved four or five lives recently by bringing homeless people to treatment.

Hansen said non-intoxicated homeless people know where to go to get help, but intoxicated people can pose problems because of their impaired judgment.

Hansen said patrolmen drive around and simply check on people who were out in the cold and let people know the police are there to help.

“Try to put a smile on your face, even though it’s freezing cold or you’re wearing a mask,” said Hansen. “They can see it in your eyes that you’re good and you’re trying to help.”

Kyle Akers, another officer with the Quality of Life Unit, thinks he has received more phone calls from people seeking help to get out of their situation.

Akers said people are often looking to get out of the cold weather, so conversations can sometimes be easier to start.

“Once you start that conversation, you’re like, ‘What are you going to do tomorrow? What are you going to do the next day?’” said Akers. “You have to change something. Otherwise, you’re going to repeat it. So, it’s a good conversation starter, same with the staff here and counselors. You can’t do this over and over, so how are you going to do to change it. Some people are more willing to when they see the weather like this.”

According to Akers, during the recent cold spell, no deaths were attributed to the freezing temperatures.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.