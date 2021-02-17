Lights, Camera, Action for the 2021 Black Hills Film Festival

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Black Hills Film Festival implements another big change this year. Due to the uncertainties of the COVID-19 situation, the Board of Directors has decided to go with a virtual festival in 2021 and is partnering with FILM FESTIVAL FLIX to host the platform.

Films will be available on your TV, Computer or Phone. The dates are Feb. 18 – 25 and all access pass holders will have even more time to view films. We hope this will allow more people to view the films and at times that are convenient for you and your family.

Here are some ways to view the 2021 Black Hills Film Festival:

All Access Virtual Pass

Watch all of the 2021 Black Hills Film Festival virtual programming with your All Access Virtual Pass. Get bonus screening days. Price: $99.00

Individual Program Tickets

Select a feature film (Narratives and Documentaries) or a short program block consisting of several short films. Price: $9.99

A feature film selection is available for viewing starting at 5:00pm MST on the date specified for the film and for 48 Hours following.

A short program block is available starting February 18 and all through the festival until midnight February 25.

