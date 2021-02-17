Just a Tad Milder Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We got up to 4 in downtown Rapid City Tuesday, we ought to see some teens today.

But the weather pattern is a bit unsettled as a few weak disturbances move down from the northwest. One of these might trigger a few snow flurries today, much like we saw yesterday.

Sunshine should be more abundant on Thursday but temperatures will still be below normal - in the 20s.

Finally by Friday, we should see 32 degrees, and we might even see some 40s as we head into the first of next week.

