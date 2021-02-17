Advertisement

Just a Tad Milder Today

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We got up to 4 in downtown Rapid City Tuesday, we ought to see some teens today.

But the weather pattern is a bit unsettled as a few weak disturbances move down from the northwest. One of these might trigger a few snow flurries today, much like we saw yesterday.

Sunshine should be more abundant on Thursday but temperatures will still be below normal - in the 20s.

Finally by Friday, we should see 32 degrees, and we might even see some 40s as we head into the first of next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
RCPD: 82-year-old Rapid City woman likely targeted in murder
Wyoming's coal communities strategize to transition with Biden's energy plans
Gillette transitions as coal mines close with Biden’s energy plans
Authorities identify man in fatal accident where semi-truck crossed center line near Belle Fourche
As temperatures range from below zero to single digits, the supply of non-renewable power is...
Outages as energy supply runs short seen in western South Dakota
File image
Fatal fire kills homeowner near Belle Fourche

Latest News

Gradually warming up
Tomorrow
Slowly warming up
Rapid City 7 day forecast
Slowly But Surely, we’ll Crawl out of the Deep Freeze
Still cold, but highs above zero Tuesday!