Gov. Noem urges Biden to change course on fuel sources after rolling blackouts

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gov. Noem has said the president’s executive orders on oil, gas and coal development create a bottleneck on America’s Energy supply, limiting future energy Development.

Noem urges Biden to change course on fuel policies

Noem has voiced her concerns about the Biden administration’s policies on fuel since he signed an executive order pulling a permit on the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

After the power issues this week, due to the weather, she is again asking for the president to consider all forms of energy.

She appeared on Fox News to explain her reasoning.

“I have always been a supporter of diversified energy; I think it is critically important we prioritize all forms of energy, Biden has specifically gone after coal and oil and gas and I think that’s dangerous,” said Noem.

Some in the Democratic Party of South Dakota, see this as an attempt made by the governor against clean, renewable energy.

“South Dakota relies heavily on renewable’s, approximately 70% of our energy is hydroelectric and wind and it served us well. South Dakota doesn’t have any significant amounts of petroleum, natural gas or coal. We do however have ample supplies wind, sun and water from the mighty Missouri,” said Nikki Gronli, Vice Chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota.

Those who work in utilities know there is a fine balancing act when it comes to power supplies.

“Building generation cost money right, so you have to always try and balance the cost with the benefit of making sure do you put one or two more natural gas peaking plants out there to make sure we have a little bit more, well a natural gas plant can cost $350 or $400 million,” said Chris Studer, Public Relations Officer, East River Electric.

