Advertisement

Ex-Texas mayor says residents should ‘fend for themselves’

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — The now former mayor of a West Texas town says he had already turned in his resignation when he wrote a Facebook post saying it wasn’t the local government’s responsibility to help those suffering in the cold without power.

In his post Tuesday morning, Tim Boyd wrote that he was “sick and tired” of people looking for handouts. He also wrote that “Only the strong will survive and the weak will parish [sic].”

According to The Dallas Morning News, Boyd says he wrote the Facebook message as a private citizen, not the mayor of Colorado City. However, it’s unclear when exactly Boyd resigned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
RCPD: 82-year-old Rapid City woman likely targeted in murder
Wyoming's coal communities strategize to transition with Biden's energy plans
Gillette transitions as coal mines close with Biden’s energy plans
news
Rapid City mother braves cold temperatures while living in her car with 5-year-old son
Authorities identify man in fatal accident where semi-truck crossed center line near Belle Fourche
As temperatures range from below zero to single digits, the supply of non-renewable power is...
Outages as energy supply runs short seen in western South Dakota

Latest News

Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the...
Police: 7 shot near transit station in north Philadelphia
Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) discusses the passing of Missouri native, Rush Limbaugh.
Missouri GOP Rep. Billy Long discusses passing of Rush Limbaugh
White House deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger speaks during a press briefing,...
US still unraveling ‘sophisticated’ hack of 9 gov’t agencies
NASA's Perseverance rover will land on Mars Thursday. (Source: NASA via CNN Newsource)
NASA rover attempting most difficult Martian touchdown yet
AG crash investigated by three agencies
Decision to charge Ravnsborg for fatal accident expected on Thursday