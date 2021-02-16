Advertisement

Tons of holiday lights turned into landfill for recycling

The numbers are in for Rapid City after collecting Christmas trees and non-working lights over the holiday season.
Christmas lights
Christmas lights(KOTA KEVN)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

The numbers are in for Rapid City after collecting Christmas trees and non-working lights over the holiday season.

26 tons of trees were picked up at the two locations around town and 3,200 pounds of broken lights were also collected.

The collection of lights increased by over a thousand pounds from last year.

Now with those materials at the landfill, the lights will be recycled while the trees get turned into yard waste compost.

“t is phenomenal to get that out of the waste stream and use it more useful manners, especially the yard waste because they are in large volumes, so really being able to save 36 tons of air space is life-changing for a landfill,” Janice Knight, Outreach Coordinator, Solid Waste Division.

If you still have lights you want to get rid of ... you can take them to the landfill on your next visit and they have a bin in front of the education building to drop them off

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arnulfo Villanueva was injured in a hit-and-run Feb. 4 while crossing the street in San...
‘They didn’t care’: Hit-and-run victim lies in street ignored by at least 4 passersby
Police said in a statement that Officer Mitchell Penton was standing next to his patrol car...
Police: Dallas officer blocking accident scene struck, killed by intoxicated driver
A fitness trainer confronted an angry man refusing to wear a mask at a Chicago-area gym.
Video shows gym customer shoving trainer in dispute over mask policy
Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10,...
Police investigate Rapid City’s first murder of 2021
Family members found 12-year-old David Mack dead in the woods near their Atlanta home the day...
Missing boy, 12, found shot to death in woods near Atlanta home

Latest News

The 9 on KEVN Black Hills Fox
Monument health and Oyate health center collaborate to vaccinate Cornerstone staff
Cornerstone rescue mission and staff receive Pfizer vaccines
Signs at the Rushmore Mall vaccination site.
Monument Health has more than 28,000 people on the waitlist for the COVID-19 vaccine
A new airline debuts in Rapid City.
New airline touches down in Rapid City