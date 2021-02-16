Advertisement

Slowly But Surely, we’ll Crawl out of the Deep Freeze

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:53 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will creep above zero again this afternoon, but not too far above zero. Today will be mostly cloudy with a few snow flurries, which will be a little more significant in the northern hills and in Wyoming.

Temperatures will rise into the 20s through midweek, but finally by Friday and the weekend temperatures should rise above freezing. IN fact, early next week could be quite mild with highs well on up into the 40s.

Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories will expire this morning over the South Dakota plains. Overall, winds will be much lighter today than yesterday.

