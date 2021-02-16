RCPD: 82-year-old Rapid City woman likely targeted in murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police have a lead on a suspect for a homicide investigation

82-year-old Reta McGovern of Rapid City was found dead in her home with her throat slit, according to police. Police believe it’s likely someone targeted her. Police say they have reason to believe that the suspect had a specific interest in victimizing McGovern, but they did not provide details, citing the ongoing investigation.

A relative found McGovern with a cut to her throat last Wednesday. RCPD is still searching for a suspect and they are asking neighbors to review surveillance footage for anyone who may have been on foot in the area on the morning of Feb. 10.

Police are now seeking the public’s assistance in locating any video evidence that would show the suspect in the area in the hours before or after the homicide. The Rapid City Police Department is especially interested in any video that would show anyone on foot in neighborhoods that exist between West Boulevard and Fifth Street between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Feb. 10. (KOTA/KEVN)

