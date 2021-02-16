Advertisement

Oyate Health Center hosting mass vaccine event until the end of the month

Oyate Health
Oyate Health
By Jeff Voss
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Oyate Health Center is now moving onto Phase 2 of their COVID vaccination plan.... meaning any of their enrolled patients over the age of 18 can now get a vaccine.

Oyate Health’s goal is to have 1,500 more patients vaccinated by the end of February.

Those eligible for the vaccine must be an enrolled member of a federally recognized tribe and have a current Oyate Health Center chart.

“You know we are fortunate enough right to have a supply of vaccine that we can distribute to the community and push the covid numbers down but it is important that those people who want to have the vaccine have access to it can get it and right now they can get it,” Brandon Ecoffey Communications Director Great Plains Tribal Health, says

Oyate Health is also offering free COVID testing Monday through Friday from 8 AM until 6 to anyone in the community -- tribal member or not -- at their location on 725 North Lacrosse, with results in 15 minutes.

to sign up for vaccine click here

