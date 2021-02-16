JOB POSTING: Technical Media Producer (TMP)

JOB SUMMARY: KEVN has an immediate opening in its Production Department for a Technical Media Producer (TMP). This position includes both Newscast Directing and Master Control duties. This position has the general responsibility for directing live or pre-recorded productions as assigned, monitoring KEVN’s on-air signals, transmitter, and FCC logs as well as ingesting daily programming and commercials. Regular assignments will involve directing specific newscasts, miscellaneous station productions, various elements for the web channel and designing graphics for newscasts. This state-of-the-art studio has two separate news sets for the two affiliates. KEVN uses Crispin for show and commercial playout and Overdrive for newscast presentation. The station has10 robotic cameras, with nine in-studio and one in the newsroom for two morning shows, a noon show and 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts. This position pays hourly.

RESPONSIBILITIES: (These are responsibilities included for the job, but are not limited to the following)

ingesting shows and commercials for later playback, playing back and monitoring shows and commercials for both ABC and FOX.

Overdrive operation, coding and playing of live local newscasts for both ABC and FOX news affiliates

Running EAS tests so as to keep the station in FCC compliance, monitoring transmitters and taking accurate readings

Ability to monitor and fix problems with logs, (Crispin)

Working with news to produce Live newscasts, Operation of Overdrive

Ability to work weekends and duties as assigned

REQUIREMENTS:

Must have newscast experience, MCR experience, ingesting show and commercial material.

Must possess great communication skills and problem-solving ability.

Needs knowledge about state-of-the-art equipment, like Overdrive, Crispin, Chyron Ross Robotic cameras. etc.

Highly skilled with Windows-based computer systems.

Interested applicants can apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION: Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets, including the first or second-highest-rated television station in 85 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better. We constantly strive for excellence. By upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top of our markets, we focus on training and developing the best and brightest employees in the business.

ABOUT KEVN: KEVN is the Fox affiliate in Rapid City at the base of the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota. The newsroom oversees two stations--KEVN and KOTA, the region’s ABC affiliate. KOTA and KEVN and the market leaders for local news, sports and weather and recently moved into a new, state of the art facility. KOTA and KEVN feature separate brands. Both stations cover the Black Hills area of South Dakota as well as parts of eastern Wyoming. Our teams produce six daily newscasts and six-weekend newscasts. KOTA & KEVN are located in Rapid City, SD television DMA Market 169, a community of approximately 100,000 television HH.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

GRAY TELEVISION, INC. PARTICIPATES IN E-VERIFY.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.