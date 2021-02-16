Gradually warming up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tonight will be cold, but not as frigid as they have been over the past few days. Lows will be in the single digits in Wyoming and much of the Black Hills, near zero in the foothills and below zero for those on the South Dakota plains. Scattered clouds slide through the area.

Plenty of cloud cover is expected to continue Wednesday, with an isolated snow shower in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 20s for many, with a few in the teens out on the plains. Overall a beautiful day looking back at the past week. Highs will stay in the 20s again Thursday, but we will have mostly sunny skies to help begin to melt away some snow... especially what’s left on roads and other pavement.

We’re back to freezing on Friday! Highs will be in the 30s on Saturday and could hit 40° by Sunday! Monday’s forecast currently has us in the mid to upper 40s. As of right now models are showing a westerly wind. If this holds, I wouldn’t be surprised if we flirt with 50°, but being 6 days away, I’m holding the 40s now and will up temperatures as needed closer to the end of the week.

