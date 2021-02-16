Advertisement

Free childhood developmental screenings offered by RCAS next month

The Rapid City Area School District has 75 open positions.
The Rapid City Area School District has 75 open positions.(Anderley Penwell)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There will be free appointments for early childhood developmental screenings offered next month, the Rapid City Area School District announced.

The screenings will happen on March 8 and 9 at Jefferson Building for children who are three-years to five-years-old free of charge.

The screenings check a child’s development in the areas of language and articulation, concept development, hearing, vision and motor skills.

Results are shared with parents along with ideas to help enhance their children’s development.

Parents who live in the Rapid City Area School District can make an appointment to have their children screened by calling 394-1813.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new airline debuts in Rapid City.
New airline touches down in Rapid City
COVID in Pierre
8th South Dakota lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19
South Dakota sees slight increase in active COVID-19 cases Monday
Arnulfo Villanueva was injured in a hit-and-run Feb. 4 while crossing the street in San...
‘They didn’t care’: Hit-and-run victim lies in street ignored by at least 4 passersby
Signs at the Rushmore Mall vaccination site.
Monument Health has more than 28,000 people on the waitlist for the COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Oyate Health
Oyate Health Center hosting mass vaccine event until the end of the month
File image
Fatal fire kills homeowner near Belle Fourche
The Rapid City Area School District has 75 open positions.
Free childhood developmental screenings to be offered by RCAS
Senate Bill proposes to buy $6M startup space to grow Rapid City businesses