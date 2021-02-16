Advertisement

Authorities identify man in fatal accident where semi-truck crossed center line near Belle Fourche

(AP)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - Authorities identified a North Dakota man was killed after the semi-truck crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle near Belle Fourche on Feb 11.

Donald Helde, 79, from Powers Lake, North Dakota, was pronounced dead at the scene. Around 8:19 a.m. on Feb. 11, a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck and trailer was southbound on U.S. Highway 85 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a northbound 2015 GMC Acadia.

Bryon Angle of Billings, MT, the 46-year-old driver of the semi-truck and trailer, was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Charges against the Angle are pending.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

