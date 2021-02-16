Advertisement

Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations up in South Dakota Tuesday

By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Active cases in South Dakota jumped up by more than 100 Tuesday, according to the state department of Health. Hospitalizations also saw an uptick.

The Department of Health reported 217 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 110,593. The state currently has 2,204 active cases, an increase of over 100 from Monday. After months of steep decline, active cases have hovered just above 2,000 over the past week. However, they still remain around 10% of the total the state saw in November and early December.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported no new deaths due to COVID-19 in Tuesday’s update. The death toll remains at 1,844.

Officials reported 97 current hospitalizations Tuesday, up 11 from the prior day. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 3.5% of hospital beds and 4.4% of ICU beds.

Health officials say a total of 54,570 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 dose. Just under 50,345 have received both COVID-19 doses.

