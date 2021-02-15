Still cold, but highs above zero Tuesday!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Wind Chill Advisory and Warning continue through 8 a.m. Tuesday for the SD plains. Wind chills will range from -20° to -45° overnight and frostbite can occur in 10-30 minutes. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with actual air temperatures below zero for everyone.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected much of Tuesday. Isolated snow showers will be possible at times, but a dusting at best will be possible in Wyoming and the hills. Highs will be above zero for everyone! Warmest air in Wyoming and the hills with highs in the 20s. Many others will be in the teens, but I am concerned about an inversion taking place for places near the hills to stay in the single digits. That’s why I have Rapid City at a high of 9° Tuesday afternoon.

Warmer air will continue to mix in Wednesday and for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 20s Wednesday and Thursday with us getting near freezing Friday! That’s a good thing. We haven’t had temperatures at 32° since the 4th! A few snow showers are possible Saturday with highs in the 30s, then some sunshine returns Sunday and Monday, where highs will be near or in the 40s!

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.