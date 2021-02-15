Advertisement

Still cold, but highs above zero Tuesday!

By David Stradling
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Wind Chill Advisory and Warning continue through 8 a.m. Tuesday for the SD plains. Wind chills will range from -20° to -45° overnight and frostbite can occur in 10-30 minutes. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with actual air temperatures below zero for everyone.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected much of Tuesday. Isolated snow showers will be possible at times, but a dusting at best will be possible in Wyoming and the hills. Highs will be above zero for everyone! Warmest air in Wyoming and the hills with highs in the 20s. Many others will be in the teens, but I am concerned about an inversion taking place for places near the hills to stay in the single digits. That’s why I have Rapid City at a high of 9° Tuesday afternoon.

Warmer air will continue to mix in Wednesday and for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 20s Wednesday and Thursday with us getting near freezing Friday! That’s a good thing. We haven’t had temperatures at 32° since the 4th! A few snow showers are possible Saturday with highs in the 30s, then some sunshine returns Sunday and Monday, where highs will be near or in the 40s!

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arnulfo Villanueva was injured in a hit-and-run Feb. 4 while crossing the street in San...
‘They didn’t care’: Hit-and-run victim lies in street ignored by at least 4 passersby
Police said in a statement that Officer Mitchell Penton was standing next to his patrol car...
Police: Dallas officer blocking accident scene struck, killed by intoxicated driver
A fitness trainer confronted an angry man refusing to wear a mask at a Chicago-area gym.
Video shows gym customer shoving trainer in dispute over mask policy
Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10,...
Police investigate Rapid City’s first murder of 2021
Family members found 12-year-old David Mack dead in the woods near their Atlanta home the day...
Missing boy, 12, found shot to death in woods near Atlanta home

Latest News

Cold
Highs above zero!
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A Very Slow Warming Trend this Week
Winter
Another night of below zero temps, but we break zero degrees Monday!
Dangerous
Wind Chill Warnings and Life-Threatening Cold