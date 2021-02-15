Advertisement

Several organizations host online forum about transgender bills

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 10:00 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several organizations came together to host an online forum called “Trans People Belong in South Dakota: a legislative recap.”

This event had speakers from the Human Rights Campaign, the Transformation Project, and the Black Hills Center for Equality come together with the ACLU.

The goal of these speakers was to serve as an educational tool for people, wanting to share how trans people not just in South Dakota, but all over the country can be affected by the bills aimed at them.

“Every year it seems that it seems like January is a really challenging time for trans individuals in our state, because of the fact that we see legislation that deals with transgender individuals every year,” said Susan Williams, Executive Director for the Transformation Project.

Many different pieces of legislation were talked about during the forum, but one bill being discussed this year, is one each organization knows all too well.

“House bill 12-17, which would bar transgender women and girls from participating on sports teams that are consistent with their gender, that is the seventh attempt by the South Dakota State Legislature to bar trans people from participating on sports teams, they keep revisiting it,” said Jett Jonelis, Advocacy Manager for the ACLU of South Dakota

Those for this bill, believe it promotes fairness in women’s sports.

While speakers from the forum believe this bill and others like it are harmful to those in the transgender community.

“There’s a statistic that says that 80 percent of Americans have never met a transgender person, and so one of our goals is to help legislators meet transgender people in their district, so that they will get to know them, hear their stories and see what kind of detriment these bills do to these individuals,” said Williams.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arnulfo Villanueva was injured in a hit-and-run Feb. 4 while crossing the street in San...
‘They didn’t care’: Hit-and-run victim lies in street ignored by at least 4 passersby
Police said in a statement that Officer Mitchell Penton was standing next to his patrol car...
Police: Dallas officer blocking accident scene struck, killed by intoxicated driver
A fitness trainer confronted an angry man refusing to wear a mask at a Chicago-area gym.
Video shows gym customer shoving trainer in dispute over mask policy
Family members found 12-year-old David Mack dead in the woods near their Atlanta home the day...
Missing boy, 12, found shot to death in woods near Atlanta home
FILE - This Oct. 28, 2012 file photo shows Chris Harrison at the Hamilton "Behind the Camera"...
‘The Bachelor’ host stepping away after racial controversy

Latest News

7th South Dakota state house member tests positive for COVID-19 last Friday
The Saint Thomas More girls basketball team lost to the West Central Trojans 60 to 53 to end...
Cavaliers lose first game of the season
The Black Hills State Yellow Jackets volleyball team split their two game series with the...
Yellow Jackets split series with Eagles
The Men's Hardrockers basketball team beat the Colorado Christian cougars 68 to 52. The Women's...
Hardrockers take care of the Cougars
After being outscored 10 to 4 in the first two games of their series with the Oilers, the Rush...
Rush end series against Tulsa with win