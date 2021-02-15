Advertisement

New airline touches down in Rapid City

A new airline debuts in Rapid City.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Boutique Air offers non-stop service to Chadron, Nebraska then to Denver, Colorado and now Rapid City is a stop on the list.

Just like any major airline, Boutique Air has their own ticket counter in the back of the airport, that Executive Director of the airport Patrick Dame says has been empty for a while.

Many people in the Black Hills have used this airline after driving down to Chadron, but now Dame says they can save the time and fly straight out of Rapid City.

”Anytime that we can improve the connectivity for our customers in to and out of Rapid City is a great opportunity for everybody here. Last year was a tough year for all airports across the United States as most of us saw 50% or worse drops in passenger loads. We anticipate that our market is going to recover a lot faster than several other markets around the country,” says Dame.

Dame says the quick rebound for the airport is because of the wide-open spaces and amenities in and around the Black Hills.

