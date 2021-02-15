Advertisement

Monument Health has more than 28,000 people on the waitlist for the COVID-19 vaccine

Signs at the Rushmore Mall vaccination site.
Signs at the Rushmore Mall vaccination site.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Monument Health has vaccinated more than 25,000 people and that number continues to grow with the use of their new vaccination site.

“It’s going terrific out at that location. It’s a much larger space and so we’re able to spread out a bit more, socially distance a bit more, and get people checked in and out. It’s a great workflow,” says Senior Director of Ambulatory and Pharmacy Operations for Monument Health Scott Peterson.

As of Monday, Monument Health has more than 28,000 people on the waitlist to get the vaccine and they recommend everyone sign up.

“it’s very important for us in that we go ahead and plan ahead better in knowing how many people in that next group the state announces that we have to vaccinate and so it helps us out greatly, it helps the community,” says Peterson.

Monument Health has seen people call over and over again for an appointment, but they say all people have to do is sign up and the hospital will get in touch with you when your time comes.

“We’re currently doing group 1A, 1B, 1C, and a subset of 1D. So that subset is people in congregate living settings, people that are on dialysis, receiving active cancer treatment, or have had an organ transplant, and then the last group is seventy years of age and older. We began to vaccinate that particular group this week,” says Peterson.

Peterson says there are currently ongoing trials for the COVID-19 children’s vaccine, but that is still months away from approval.

If you are looking to sign up for the vaccine, click here.

