Advertisement

Johnson slated to speak in Rapid City Thursday

One-on-one interview with Rep. Dusty Johnson
One-on-one interview with Rep. Dusty Johnson
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:56 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s lone representative will be in Rapid City this week to speak to a Republican group.

The Pennington County Republican Women are hosting Johnson at its monthly meeting. Anyone is invited to ask the representative questions about recent events in Washington D.C. or beyond.

The event begins with a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at the Alex Johnson Hotel Ballroom. It’s $20 by pre-registering or $25 at the door. The entrance fee without lunch is $5. Students can attend free of charge.

Registration can be done by emailing thepcrw@gmail.com, calling 605-215-0455 or on the group’s Facebook Page.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arnulfo Villanueva was injured in a hit-and-run Feb. 4 while crossing the street in San...
‘They didn’t care’: Hit-and-run victim lies in street ignored by at least 4 passersby
Police said in a statement that Officer Mitchell Penton was standing next to his patrol car...
Police: Dallas officer blocking accident scene struck, killed by intoxicated driver
A fitness trainer confronted an angry man refusing to wear a mask at a Chicago-area gym.
Video shows gym customer shoving trainer in dispute over mask policy
Family members found 12-year-old David Mack dead in the woods near their Atlanta home the day...
Missing boy, 12, found shot to death in woods near Atlanta home
Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10,...
Police investigate Rapid City’s first murder of 2021

Latest News

FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing
Former STAR Academy, courtesy KOTA
STAR Academy gets $1.3M bid during fourth auction
7th South Dakota state house member tests positive for COVID-19 last Friday
The Saint Thomas More girls basketball team lost to the West Central Trojans 60 to 53 to end...
Cavaliers lose first game of the season