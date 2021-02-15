Advertisement

8th South Dakota lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

COVID in Pierre
COVID in Pierre
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An eighth member of the South Dakota State House has tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.

Rep. Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown) has tested positive for the virus, Black Hills Fox News confirmed. Now, the entire body of the South Dakota House of Representatives is considered a close contact.

State Representatives Will Mortenson (R-Pierre), Taffy Howard (R-Rapid City), Nancy York (R-Watertown), Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls), Aaron Aylward (R-Harrisburg), Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids), and Tamara St. John (R-Sisseton) have all tested positive for the coronavirus.

So far, no cases have been reported in the state senate. But because of the amount of spread among House members, Senators can attend remotely. So far, two senators have informed him they plan to exercise that option.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arnulfo Villanueva was injured in a hit-and-run Feb. 4 while crossing the street in San...
‘They didn’t care’: Hit-and-run victim lies in street ignored by at least 4 passersby
Police said in a statement that Officer Mitchell Penton was standing next to his patrol car...
Police: Dallas officer blocking accident scene struck, killed by intoxicated driver
A fitness trainer confronted an angry man refusing to wear a mask at a Chicago-area gym.
Video shows gym customer shoving trainer in dispute over mask policy
Family members found 12-year-old David Mack dead in the woods near their Atlanta home the day...
Missing boy, 12, found shot to death in woods near Atlanta home
Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10,...
Police investigate Rapid City’s first murder of 2021

Latest News

Moderna Vaccine
South Dakota offers COVID-19 vaccinations to 70 and older
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing
South Dakota sees slight increase in active COVID-19 cases Monday
One-on-one interview with Rep. Dusty Johnson
Johnson slated to speak in Rapid City Thursday