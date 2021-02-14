Advertisement

Rep. Johnson to serve as top Republican on livestock subcommittee

Johnson was appointed to lead the republicans on the Livestock and Foreign Agriculture...
Johnson was appointed to lead the republicans on the Livestock and Foreign Agriculture subcommittee where he’ll be overseeing both domestic and overseas livestock inspection and trade policy.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Representative Dusty Johnson is taking on a new role in Washington as the top Republican on a House agriculture subcommittee.

He said that raising livestock is something that often gets overlooked in D.C.

”Cattle country is incredibly important to South Dakota, but more importantly than that, it’s a big deal for the United States of America,” Johnson said. “It’s a big part of our economy and if we want to continue to feed the world and create an opportunity for farm and ranch country, then we have to have strong, independent cow-calf producers.”

Johnson is the first congressman from the Northern Plains to be the top Republican on the subcommittee in nearly 40 years.

