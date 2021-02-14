Advertisement

Governor’s Snowmobile Ride showcases winter tourism in the Black Hills

The recent snow accumulation in the Black Hills may have been a bummer for some, but winter...
The recent snow accumulation in the Black Hills may have been a bummer for some, but winter conditions were welcome at the 42nd annual Governor’s Snowmobile Ride outside of Lead.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - For 42 years, the Governors Snowmobile Ride has been an opportunity for riders to hit the snow-covered trails in the Black Hills. The event is sponsored by the South Dakota Snowmobilers Association and is held annually in honor of the Governor.

The recent snow accumulation in the Black Hills may have been a bummer for some, but winter conditions were welcome at the 42nd annual Governor’s Snowmobile Ride outside of Lead. The Black Hills Snowmobile Club provided a breakfast for the riders before they hit the trails.

SDSA District 2 director Mike Boock said that the conditions were just right for a ride.

“We’ve got some of the best trails in the country, especially when there’s great snow,” Boock said. “This year has been a little low on snow, but fortunately, it’s increased over the last couple of weeks, so that’s good, and the trails are in good condition now. So, the Black Hills are just beautiful, and we love riding out here.”

While the Governor herself couldn’t be there, several South Dakota lawmakers came to showcase this aspect of Black Hills recreation.

Senate Majority Leader Gary Cammack said that this event is a great way to show how tourism can be year-round in western South Dakota.

“There are just so many good things to do out here, whether it be cross-country skiing or snowmobiling,” Cammack said. “It’s just a great representation of what our state has to offer.”

The event lasted all day with an evening social after the ride.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
1 dead after semi crosses highway near Belle Fourche
Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10,...
Police investigate Rapid City’s first murder of 2021
A photo of Jason Ravnsborg's vehicle following the Sept. 12 crash. Officials say the photograph...
Five months after accident, Boever family still awaiting answers
The extremely cold temperatures pose additional problems for road crews removing snow.
Temperatures too cold for some snow-clearing techniques

Latest News

Johnson was appointed to lead the republicans on the Livestock and Foreign Agriculture...
Rep. Johnson to serve as top Republican on livestock subcommittee
One of the many chocolate dishes put on display in Hill City.
Sweet treats rained over Hill City for their annual Tour De Chocolate
Dogs had to get a toy to the end zone.
Dogs in the Black Hills went head to tail in the firt ever Bark K-9 Bowl
A photo of Jason Ravnsborg's vehicle following the Sept. 12 crash. Officials say the photograph...
Five months after accident, Boever family still awaiting answers