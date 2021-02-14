Advertisement

Another night of below zero temps, but we break zero degrees Monday!

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 3:29 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another bone-chilling and teeth chattering night ahead of us with below zero temperatures staying dominant. It won’t be until tomorrow afternoon where we will finally break zero degrees after 4 consecutive days below zero. Monday’s high temperature will near near 7 degrees. We will be back near normal by next weekend. Another record low temperature was recorded at the Rapid City Airport of -23° this morning which beats the previous record of -20 back in 2007!

As high pressure settles into the northern plains and Midwest, the pattern looks dry for the much of next week. A few light snow showers are possible Tuesday for the plains, but no heavy accumulations are expected. Ascending temperatures is the trend through the week, with the warmest day being Sunday of next weekend. Plenty of sunshine to share this week after a cold and cloudy past couple of days.

Here’s to warmer days ahead!

Have a great week!

