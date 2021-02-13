Wind Chill Warnings and Life-Threatening Cold

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The cold artic air from the outbreak is still among us this afternoon with high temperatures staying below zero for most, if not all, in western South Dakota and NE Wyoming. A Wind Chill Warning will now be in effect from 11pm MST Saturday until 11am MST Monday for all of western South Dakota and Campbell, Crook, and Weston County of Wyoming. The coldest arctic air will settle in this evening, with low temperatures forecasted to be near -18 degrees in Downtown Rapid City.

Life-threatening cold is upon us this evening with wind chills values dropping as low as 40 degrees below zero. If you plan to be outdoors this evening for a few minutes, cover all parts of the body and make sure there is no exposed skin. Frostbite can and will occur in less than 10 minutes.

A few light snow showers possible this evening for the Black Hills, but minimal accumulation is expected. Most of the snowfall will remain into Nebraska and southern Wyoming. A drier period will follow high pressure moving into the region for the end of the weekend and the beginning of the week. Temperatures will finally get above zero degrees Monday, with near normal temperatures returning by the end of the week. Next weekend could bring temperatures in the low 40s.

Stay warm.

