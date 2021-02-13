Advertisement

Rapid city resale fashion store launches online

Sales increase during the pandemic due to launching online
Clothes Mentor adds new staff during the pandemic
Clothes Mentor adds new staff during the pandemic(kota kevn)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Consumers have relied on resale fashion during the pandemic.

Many people nationwide choose to save some money by shopping at stores like Clothes Mentor.

Clothes Mentor is a nationwide retail franchise with a store in Rapid City. Brands from Wal-mart to Louis Vuitton are sold at Clothes Mentor. New and used clothing is accepted, nothing outdated is sold.

The store shut down at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, shortly after the company launched online, creating new jobs and keeping staff on the clock.

Jennifer Herz, Rapid city owner of Clothes Mentor says launching online has benefitted the store altogether.

" Having that online store gave us that opportunity to kind of stay open and keep some of our employees employed and add more products to our website and launch it that way”

Neighboring states like Wyoming and Nebraska also know about Clothes Mentor and people from all over come to Rapid City to shop.

" 70% percent of our online sales are local customers, cause we do free in-store pickup so they’ll buy it online and they kinda know what time of day they drop things to our website, and we have people stalk out the website every day so they know what kind of things there looking for”

Clothes Mentor also donates to local thrift stores and re-gifting shops.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10,...
Police investigate Rapid City’s first murder of 2021
Rapid City man pleads guilty to meth distribution, firearm charges
crash
1 dead after semi crosses highway near Belle Fourche
South Dakota COVID-19 deaths take big single-day leap

Latest News

A photo of Jason Ravnsborg's vehicle following the Sept. 12 crash. Officials say the photograph...
Five months after accident, Boever family still awaiting answers
In April, a sinkhole revealed a long-forgotten gypsum mine, forcing the evacuation of dozens of...
Bills aimed to help Hideaway Hills families make their way through Pierre
A brick chimney located on a house on West Boulevard.
Freezing temperatures can lead to dangers both in and outside of your home
A previous robot used by the Pennington County Special Response team had been used for a decade...
Pennington County unveils new robots for high-risk situations