Advertisement

In call with House GOP leader, Trump allegedly refused to call off rioters

Explosive new details are revealing that former President Trump refused to call off the rioters...
Explosive new details are revealing that former President Trump refused to call off the rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol.(CNN)
By CNN Newource staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:52 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Explosive new details are revealing that former President Trump refused to call off the rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol.

In an expletive-laced call with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, Trump said the rioters cared more about the election results than McCarthy did.

A furious McCarthy told the president the rioters were breaking into his office and begged Trump to call them off.

Republican lawmakers familiar with the call describe it as a shouting match between the two men.

The new details offer critical insight into the president’s state of mind during the insurrection.

Republican members of Congress who support impeachment say the exchange shows Trump had no intention of calling off the rioters, even as lawmakers were pleading with him to intervene.

Several are saying it amounts to a dereliction of his presidential duty.

It took Trump several hours after the attack to encourage his supporters to go home in peace in a tweet that came at the urging of his top aides.

The impeachment trial in the Senate continues over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10,...
Police investigate Rapid City’s first murder of 2021
Rapid City man pleads guilty to meth distribution, firearm charges
crash
1 dead after semi crosses highway near Belle Fourche
South Dakota COVID-19 deaths take big single-day leap

Latest News

The 9 on KEVN Black Hills Fox
A photo of Jason Ravnsborg's vehicle following the Sept. 12 crash. Officials say the photograph...
Five months after accident, Boever family still awaiting answers
FILE - In this Feb. 2, ,2021 file photo, a traveler walks through Terminal B of LaGuardia...
Airlines push White House to reject testing for US flights
In April, a sinkhole revealed a long-forgotten gypsum mine, forcing the evacuation of dozens of...
Bills aimed to help Hideaway Hills families make their way through Pierre