Freezing temperatures can lead to dangers both in and outside of your home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Heating your home is safe if done right, but Captain Calen Maningas from the Rapid City Fire Department has been seeing unsafe practices with heating sources.

“We don’t any space heaters within three feet of any objects,” says Maningas. “So space heaters of any kind of floor heater, keep three feet away from stuff. You really don’t want any kind of curtains, draperies, coat racks hanging around the space heaters either, and also something we see that people need to be aware of is we don’t want any space heaters or heating elements near bedding.”

And he says, for example, it is NOT a good idea to heat up your place with an oven.

Maningas says to make sure your heating equipment and chimneys are cleaned. It’s also important to make sure you have a working fire alarm and carbon monoxide detector.

“If you’re using in your home some sort of heating element that does produce carbon monoxide is something to be very very aware of,” says Maningas. “A lot of issues we see in the winter with carbon monoxide are related to like water heaters or boilers are not venting properly because maybe something on their vent from their home is either froze over or covered or some sort of issue like that.”

Dr. Brook Eide says if you are running those heating systems and begin to feel light-headed, fatigued, and dizzy make sure to get fresh air outside and call for help.

Besides keeping your home safe during these freezing temperatures, you’re going to want to make sure you keep yourself safe also by covering up.

“When you’re out in the cold, the best thing you can do is keep yourself covered up, keep all skin covered, baggy clothing and layers is important, for the fingers and toes keeping those covered as well, and only be out in the cold for small amounts of time,” says Eide.

Eide says to limit outside time outside to between twenty and thirty minutes, any longer can cause problems.

“So if you do have a frostbite or frostnip related injury, the best thing to do is warm those as quickly as possible with some warm water, not too hot of water, and get those cells thawed out. If there’s any chance of refreezing though you don’t want to rewarm those until you know you can get them in a warm environment for a prolonged time,” says Eide.

By not following outside safety precautions, it could result from frostbite to hypothermia, all the way to a loss of an extremity.

