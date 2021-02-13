Advertisement

Bills aimed to help Hideaway Hills families make their way through Pierre

In April, a sinkhole revealed a long-forgotten gypsum mine, forcing the evacuation of dozens of...
In April, a sinkhole revealed a long-forgotten gypsum mine, forcing the evacuation of dozens of homes and sparking a legal battle of responsibility. This fall, Meade County was dismissed from the lawsuit. Now homeowners are turning to the state’s highest court to reverse that ruling.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:39 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK HAWK, S.D. (KEVN) - We are in the midst of the 2021 South Dakota Legislative session and this year there are three bills going through the house and the senate that aims to help homeowners impacted by ongoing structural problems in the Hideaway Hills neighborhood.

Senate Bill 140 and House Bill 1088 are two bills both regarding disclosures for newly constructed properties.

Meanwhile, Senate Bill 117 aims to help provide help for people with mortgages on properties impacted by declared disasters and in this bill, a new section may be added saying that whether the disaster is natural or man-made, the residents would still be able to get a loan.

”I think they’re very important. As we go along this long journey towards justice, this is going to help those people know that they can still fight and that they will be able to fight,” says the attorney for the Hideaway Hills residents John Fitzgerald.

Legislators have deferred Senate Bill 140 to the 41st day, effectively killing it, while SB 117 is set for a hearing later in the session. Meanwhile, lawmakers are set to discuss House Bill 1088 on February 17th.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10,...
Police investigate Rapid City’s first murder of 2021
Rapid City man pleads guilty to meth distribution, firearm charges
crash
1 dead after semi crosses highway near Belle Fourche
South Dakota COVID-19 deaths take big single-day leap

Latest News

A photo of Jason Ravnsborg's vehicle following the Sept. 12 crash. Officials say the photograph...
Five months after accident, Boever family still awaiting answers
A brick chimney located on a house on West Boulevard.
Freezing temperatures can lead to dangers both in and outside of your home
A previous robot used by the Pennington County Special Response team had been used for a decade...
Pennington County unveils new robots for high-risk situations
Clothes Mentor adds new staff during the pandemic
Rapid city resale fashion store launches online