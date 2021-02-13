Bills aimed to help Hideaway Hills families make their way through Pierre

BLACK HAWK, S.D. (KEVN) - We are in the midst of the 2021 South Dakota Legislative session and this year there are three bills going through the house and the senate that aims to help homeowners impacted by ongoing structural problems in the Hideaway Hills neighborhood.

Senate Bill 140 and House Bill 1088 are two bills both regarding disclosures for newly constructed properties.

Meanwhile, Senate Bill 117 aims to help provide help for people with mortgages on properties impacted by declared disasters and in this bill, a new section may be added saying that whether the disaster is natural or man-made, the residents would still be able to get a loan.

”I think they’re very important. As we go along this long journey towards justice, this is going to help those people know that they can still fight and that they will be able to fight,” says the attorney for the Hideaway Hills residents John Fitzgerald.

Legislators have deferred Senate Bill 140 to the 41st day, effectively killing it, while SB 117 is set for a hearing later in the session. Meanwhile, lawmakers are set to discuss House Bill 1088 on February 17th.

