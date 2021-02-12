Advertisement

South Dakota state house confirms two new COVID cases

The state legislature now has a total of six COVID cases in its ranks.
South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.
South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.(KOTA)
By Austin Goss
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:40 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota state house is continuing to deal with its COVID-19 outbreak.

On Thursday, a number of legislators received a text saying two of their colleagues had tested positive that day. Those two legislators were State Rep. Taffy Howard (R-Rapid City) and State Rep. Nancy York (R-Watertown) both received positive results. Both were on the state house floor today.

Howard said that she had some minor chest congestion, but otherwise, felt fine.

The news comes after a number of legislators have already tested positive this week. Those legislators are Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls), Aaron Aylward (R-Harrisburg), Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids) and Tamara St. John (R-Sisseston).

So far, no cases have been reported in the state senate.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10,...
Police investigate Rapid City’s first murder of 2021
The B-1B from Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota met the B-52 from Minot AFB in North Dakota and the...
WATCH: Super Bowl flyover over stadium in Tampa features Ellsworth AFB’s B1-B Lancer
Rapid City man pleads guilty to meth distribution, firearm charges
Dangerously cold wind chills this weekend might warrant a wind chill warning.
Accumulating snow and even colder air on tap
The offer celebrates the retailer's 3,000th store location to have delivery service.
Some Walmart pharmacies to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in South Dakota this week

Latest News

All guests and monument staff are required to wear face coverings
Federal mask mandate: Tourists have been following all guidelines
The snow made it possible for the piles to be burned in a controlled environment.
M Hill prescribed burn to help mitigate future fires
The extremely cold temperatures pose additional problems for road crews removing snow.
Temperatures too cold for some snow-clearing techniques
A 19-year-old to plea guilty in death of Nathan Graham