Advertisement

South Dakota Senate clears 2 criminal justice reform bills

The South Dakota State Senate
The South Dakota State Senate
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:20 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Senate on Wednesday approved a pair of proposals aimed at criminal justice reform by bolstering training for law enforcement officers and allowing young convicts sentenced to life in prison a chance for parole after they reach the age of 50.

Gov. Kristi Noem pushed the bill to require police officers to receive training on handling people resisting arrest. It would require them to retake the training every two years. It came after the governor last year committed to address law enforcement reform after George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Noem’s bill passed unanimously in the Senate, while the other bill addressing probation scraped through on the thinnest of margins — a single vote.

Republican Sen. Arthur Rusch, a former judge, pushed that bill as a way to give young offenders a chance at rehabilitation. It would allow people who received life sentences for offenses they committed when they were under 25 years old to apply for parole after they turn 50. A parole board would still get to decide whether to grant it.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, as well as 17 GOP senators, opposed the proposal.

Both bills will next be considered by the House.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10,...
Police investigate Rapid City’s first murder of 2021
Rapid City man pleads guilty to meth distribution, firearm charges
South Dakota COVID-19 deaths take big single-day leap
A 19-year-old to plea guilty in death of Nathan Graham
South Dakota voters made the decision to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana, the...
Marijuana bills delayed in Pierre

Latest News

Masks mandated at Mount Rushmore by President Biden
Masks mandated at Mount Rushmore by President Biden
Trespassing, eavesdropping, and privacy violations.
2 more COVID-19 cases confirmed at South Dakota House, 6 in total
Good Morning Black Hills - VOD - Jeffrey Dale - Kyrkje of... An Unorthodox Translation of...
S.D. Churches are subject in photographer’s new book
Masks mandated at Mount Rushmore by President Biden
Masks mandated at Mount Rushmore by President Biden