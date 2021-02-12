S.D. Churches are subject in photographer’s new book

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A new book of images by Jeffrey S. Dale will be introduced to the Black Hills region on Saturday, February 13 in Rapid City and in Hill City.

KYRKJE OF… An Unorthodox Translation of “Church” in Photographs is the photographer/author’s first published title (published by Spizzirri Press in Rapid City). When searching for themes for a book of his photos, Dale came across the Norwegian word Kyrkje - a church. He came to understand that any place can become a place for such contemplation. Kyrkje was also used as a nod to the author’s ancestry in Norway.

Dale, a native of Rapid City, is retired from the U.S. Coast Guard, and lives in Sault St. Marie, Michigan, with his wife Lizabeth. This retrospective book of Dale’s photos features a mix of 105 images - including 26 images from 8 foreign countries and 79 selections from 13 U.S. states. The stark black and whites, as well as vivid color selections bridge his journey from traditional film photography to a command of today’s digital captures. “Great photography occurs when light is perfectly balanced,” said Dale.

Counted among his personal inspirations are the works of famed western photographer Ansel Adams. From the outset, the book contains photographic imagery captured across the planet and displays them for the reader to contemplate. Secondly, the book discusses many aspects of what went into the creating of the photos, with thoughts on why the images brought contemplation and introspection to the photographer. Lastly, the book strives to inspire the reader to examine their own thoughts and perceptions of the scenes in the book, and beyond to the greater world of imagery they see.

A portion of proceeds from the book sales will be donated to support the two Museums.

