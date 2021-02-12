Advertisement

People with both vaccine doses can stop quarantining according to CDC

Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:21 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Center for Disease Control announced new guidance for people who have received both doses of the Coronavirus vaccine.

As more and more people get the shot and no longer need to quarantine, will guidance on masks go away as well?

”We need to continue until we can get at least 80% of our community vaccinated. And the reality is, there’s a low chance that you could still transmit the disease, even though you’ve been immunized, you won’t get the disease, but you could,” said Kurra, Monument Health’s vice president of medical affairs. “We just want to be safe and that’s more out of being cautious and protecting others.”

Dr. Anothony Fauci said Thursday, that April will be “open season” for all groups to get the shot. And Dr. Kurra said as long as they continue to receive vaccines, summer could see a return to normal.

