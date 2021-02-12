Advertisement

Masks mandated at Mount Rushmore by President Biden

Tourists have been following all CDC guidelines
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:36 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -One of President Joe Biden’s first executive orders was to immediately enforce mask-wearing on federal property.

Mount Rushmore, home of the founding father’s is no exception. Visitation ranges from about 2,000 to about 12,000 people a day at the Mount Rushmore monument.

Maureen Ballinger, chief of interpretation and education says the monument’s staff, is on board with protecting guests and employees from COVID-19.

“We implemented it to protect the health of the people who work, and live and visit, all of our national parks and facilities and this is in support of the president’s order on protecting the federal workforce,,” Ballinger said.

Mount Rushmore, is easily the number one attraction in the Black Hills, and Ballinger says visitors have been following the mask mandate guidelines.

Tourism has been a little slow this month due to the winter cold front through but Ballinger encourages people to still come out and see all of Mount Rushmore’s beauty. Construction has also been underway at Mount Rushmore for over a year, it should be completed by this summer.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10,...
Police investigate Rapid City’s first murder of 2021
Rapid City man pleads guilty to meth distribution, firearm charges
South Dakota COVID-19 deaths take big single-day leap
A 19-year-old to plea guilty in death of Nathan Graham
South Dakota voters made the decision to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana, the...
Marijuana bills delayed in Pierre

Latest News

Trespassing, eavesdropping, and privacy violations.
2 more COVID-19 cases confirmed at South Dakota House, 6 in total
The South Dakota State Senate
South Dakota Senate clears 2 criminal justice reform bills
Good Morning Black Hills - VOD - Jeffrey Dale - Kyrkje of... An Unorthodox Translation of...
S.D. Churches are subject in photographer’s new book
Masks mandated at Mount Rushmore by President Biden
Masks mandated at Mount Rushmore by President Biden