Hill City warms-up for the day of love with Tour de Chocolate

By Blake Joseph
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A chance to connect with joy, friendship and fun for Valentine’s day after a year of pandemic. The Tour de Chocolate is back during the weekend of February 13-4th. Bring your Valentine to the Heart of the Hills!  Chocolate samplings,  gifts and specials galore.

Businesses will be participate in the Tour de Chocolate all weekend long. Go here for more information.

