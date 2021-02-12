Frigid air continues through the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Get used to the cold because it will be sticking around through the weekend. Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings continue through 11 a.m. Monday. Frostbite could occur in a matter of minutes, so bundle up if you’ll be spending time outdoors for a prolonged period of time.

Highs Saturday will once again be below zero. There could be a little clearing in the morning hours allowing for some sunshine, but we’re mostly cloudy by midday and during the afternoon hours. A few light snow showers are possible Saturday evening and overnight, especially the closer to Nebraska you are. More of the same Sunday as highs don’t get above zero. Hearts may be warm, but everything else will be frigid here. Partly cloudy skies are expected, which will be nice to have a little more sunshine back in our lives.

Starting off next week we have highs above zero! Don’t get your hopes too high yet, temperatures will only be in the single digits. It’s an improvement though, right? Temperatures continue to trend in the right direction for us with highs Tuesday in the teens. Wednesday will be in the 20s, Thursday in the 30s and perhaps Friday will reach the low 40s! Slowly but surely we will get better temperatures back in the area.

