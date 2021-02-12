Food trucks in South Dakota could have less restrictions with Senate Bill 107

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Senate Bill 107 could lower the number of restrictions on food trucks in the state of South Dakota.

A major problem that currently plagues food trucks is the need to be licensed in different municipalities. This bill intends to eliminate that need.

“It’s to simplify their lives with a little less bureaucracy,” said South Dakota Senator Al Novstrup from Aberdeen.

The bill will be heard in committee sometime next week. If passed, local governments would also be unable to require GPS tracking in food trucks.

“Seems to me to be an invasion of privacy to have the government know exactly your traffic pattern,” said Novstrup.

Another key item would eliminate current limitations on how close food trucks can park to other businesses, including restaurants.

The city of Sioux Falls currently has an ordinance in place from six years ago that does just that.

“It could have a negative impact on brick and mortar businesses,” said Joe Batcheller, the President of Downtown Sioux Falls inc.

While Downtown Sioux Falls does not have an official stance on the bill, the organization does want to protect those businesses.

“They’ve had a really tough time. They were the first to shut down and a lot of them we’re the last to open back up,” said Batcheller.

Some food truck owners are appreciative of the legislation.

“They’re trying to ease things on us a little for locations that we can set up and go. Which is very helpful,” said Jeremy Holien, Owner of Redders food truck.

