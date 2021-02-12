Buzz with Bri: We made Black Hills-themed Valentine’s Day cards to spread some love

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Digital Content Manager Brianna Schreurs created Black Hills Valentine’s Day cards Feb. 14 for your entertainment and pleasure. Share one with someone you love!

Bri loves puns, so enjoy because yeah.. they’re punny.

Here's some Black Hills-themed Valentines to share with your loved ones on Feb. 14. (Brianna Schreurs KOTA/KEVN)

Additionally, check out the rest of the segment. We feature a romantic trend: the #StrangerPhotoshoots. Photographers have been asking complete strangers to participate in an ambitious experiment--a couple’s photoshoot or #strangersession.

It’s been done many ways but all of them display insane chemistry between these strangers and that’s why they’re going viral.

I don’t think this is too bad of a way to meet someone--especially when dating has been more challenging amid a pandemic. If it were me, I don’t think my photo session would turn out as stunning. I’d definitely be rocking a three chin face or you would probably see a quiet panic in my eyes.

