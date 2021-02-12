A little more snow & VERY cold

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Wind Chill Warning is in place for Harding, Butte, northern Meade, Perkins and Haakon counties until 11 a.m. Monday. Wind chill values could fall down to -45° or perhaps colder. The coldest temperatures will occur overnight and into the morning hours. Wind Chill Advisories continue for everyone else until the same time Monday. Dress warmly.

Isolated snow showers are possible tonight. Roads have been slippery much of the day and will continue to stay slippery into the overnight hours. The frigid cold temperatures make it difficult for the brine/salt to activate and do their job in melting the snow/slush/ice. Lows tonight will fall into the minus teens for many with those north and in Wyoming dropping into the minus 20s.

Highs will remain below zero all day Friday with snow showers passing through. Another inch or two is possible in Rapid, with more in the southern hills/plains. Roads will be slippery tonight through Friday and maybe even into the weekend, depending on how roads are treated. If it is slippery, drive carefully.

Below zero temperatures continue Saturday and Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday, while we could see a little more sunshine come Sunday. The next day we have above zero temperatures will likely be on Monday, where we make it into the single digits. Temperatures fell below zero around 4 a.m. this morning and will likely not rise above zero until midday Monday. We could potentially go 100 hours or more with temperatures below zero! This is some serious cold!

By the middle to end of next week highs are looking to return closer to the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will highly depend on snow cover and inversions next week so stay tuned!

