A 19-year-old to plead guilty in connection to death of Nathan Graham

Nathan Graham was shot in the head and killed
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 19-year-old Black Hawk man made a court appearance Thursday, where he announced he will be pleading guilty in connection to a 2018 shooting death.

Ross Hadley Johnson will plead guilty to a charge of aggravated assault and accessory to a crime in the 2018 shooting of Nathan Graham, 43, in Rapid City.

Johnson was originally charged with murder after Graham was shot in the head on East Philadelphia Street after a physical altercation with Graham.

A boy, who was 14 at the time of the incident, was also at the scene. Johnson and the other male were reportedly friends of Graham’s stepson. The 14-year old has not been charged in adult court.

Prosecutors said Johnson gave the gun to the shooter.

Originally, Johnson was charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder, in addition to the aggravated assault, but some charges were dismissed because he agreed to plead guilty.

