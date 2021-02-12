Advertisement

2 more COVID-19 cases confirmed at South Dakota House, 6 in total

By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Multiple state legislators have confirmed to KOTA Territory News that two more cases of COVID-19 in the House have been confirmed.

The two new cases bring the total to six state legislators who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The names of the two state legislators have not yet been released.

State Rep. Tamara St. John of Sisseton, Rep. Aaron Aylward of Harrisburg, and Rep. Chris Karr of Sioux Falls have all been confirmed to have tested positive so far.

