1 dead after semi crosses highway near Belle Fourche

crash
crash(WCAX)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - A man was killed after the semi-truck crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle near Belle Fourche on Thursday.

Around 8:19 a.m. on Feb. 11, a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck and trailer was southbound on U.S. Highway 85 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a northbound 2015 GMC Acadia.

The 79-year-old driver of the Acadia was pronounced dead on the scene. His name, along with the semi-truck driver, haven’t been released yet.

The 46-year-old semi-truck driver was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Charges against the 46-year-old semi-truck driver are pending.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

