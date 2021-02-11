Temperatures too cold for some snow-clearing techniques

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With bone chilling temperatures and snow accumulation, the roads in Rapid City finally look and feel like winter.

Roads across the Black Hills were less than ideal, but crews were out in Rapid City, treating the roadways.

Darrell Shoemaker, the City’s Communications Coordinator, said the emphasis on Thursday was on getting through the morning commute, then aggressively treating the roads, while trying to avoid crossover between traffic and the equipment.

Since it is so cold, some of the snow-removal techniques cannot be used, like the brine solution because it freezes on the roads.

Instead, a salt mixture is primarily being used. However, it does take longer to be effective because of the cold.

“A routine snow event, if there is such a thing, we have various tools at our disposal,” said Shoemaker. “When we have conditions that are this cold and so forth, it takes one or two of our tools away from us, but again, we adjust and we lean on the general public to do the things that they need to do to kind of help us along.”

Shoemaker added crews have to be careful not to put too much product onto the roadways, in order to avoid a slick buildup.

He also said the crews will be out Thursday evening.

“When we have situations where it’s this cold, we’re doing what we can,” said Shoemaker. “We’re going to continue with our crews through the day, through the evening, and overnight, until we get through all of this. But it does put more, additional emphasis on that individual driver to take the extra precautions.”

Shoemaker asks the public to be careful on the roads and give snow equipment extra space.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.