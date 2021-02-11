Advertisement

Police investigate Rapid City’s first murder of 2021

Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10, police responded to a call of an unattended death. The woman was "obviously deceased" with a laceration to her throat inside her home on Flormann Street, police said.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An 82-year-old Rapid City woman was found dead in her home with her throat slit, according to police.

Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10, police responded to a home on the 800 block of Flormann Street following a call of an unattended death. The woman was “obviously deceased” with a laceration to her throat, police said.

An autopsy confirmed McGovern had been murdered, marking Rapid City’s first homicide of 2021.

Police believe McGovern had been dead for a few hours before their arrival, saying they believe the murder occurred early Wednesday morning.

RCPD is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect. Police specifically want video evidence of the area between West Boulevard and Fifth Street between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Feb. 10. Police hope to determine if the suspect left the Flormann Street home on foot.

Police are now seeking the public's assistance in locating any video evidence that would show the suspect in the area in the hours before or after the homicide. The Rapid City Police Department is especially interested in any video that would show anyone on foot in neighborhoods that exist between West Boulevard and Fifth Street between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Anyone with any information or video that may aid police in the investigation should contact Det. Barry Young at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

The investigation into this homicide is being conducted jointly between the RCPD, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

