Advertisement

Pirate remains found in shipwreck off the coast of Cape Cod

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLFLEET, Mass. (CNN) - Investigators have found skeletal remains of at least six pirates at a shipwreck site off the coast of Massachusetts.

A team from the Whydah Pirate Museum says the remains are from a ship that shares the institution’s name.

Pirates stole it and wrecked it about 300 years ago.

“When the ship wrecked, it went onto a sandbar in this very ferocious storm in 1717. And the ship turned upside down and everything in the ship fell into the sand,” underwater explorer Barry Clifford said.

Clifford and a group of archeologists will now study the remains.

“It’s like putting a penny on a snowbank in January. Where is it in July? It’s on the sidewalk,” Clifford explained. “Well, that’s the same thing with this deep sand off the backside of the Cape in a place called the Graveyard of the North Atlantic. There were so many shipwrecks there.”

He says the team hopes to identify the pirates in the wreck.

They already have DNA from the captain of the Whydah, Samuel “Black Sam” Bellamy, through a relative in England.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The B-1B from Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota met the B-52 from Minot AFB in North Dakota and the...
WATCH: Super Bowl flyover over stadium in Tampa features Ellsworth AFB’s B1-B Lancer
Dangerously cold wind chills this weekend might warrant a wind chill warning.
Accumulating snow and even colder air on tap
The offer celebrates the retailer's 3,000th store location to have delivery service.
Some Walmart pharmacies to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in South Dakota this week
Raymond Andrzejewski was arrested for one count of First Degree Arson and three counts of...
Rapid City man arrested for connection to 4 suspicious fires near West Boulevard
The IRS building in Washington, D.C.
IRS to start accepting tax returns electronically on Friday

Latest News

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
Driver who plunged off Wisconsin ramp thankful to be alive
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
Slash piles are also being burned in the western area of Custer State Park Friday. (photo...
Fire officials ignite brush pile at West Camp Rapid Thursday
UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Duchess of Sussex’s privacy by publishing personal letter...
UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Meghan’s privacy
Kazumi Tinant loves sharing her culture with the general public to breed information and respect.
Japanese Cooking: Sushi Love Roll