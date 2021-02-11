OneHeart awarded $207K Bush Foundation grant

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Bush Foundation awarded Rapid City’s OneHeart campus a 2021 Community Innovation Grant this week.

The $207,000 grant will help fund OneHeart’s transitional housing and wrap-around assistance to reduce the reoccurrence of homelessness in the area. OneHeart’s mission aims to address poverty and housing insecurity in Rapid City by helping people obtain permanent housing and a better life.

The St. Paul-based foundation offers “grants and opportunities to people who think differently about problem-solving” in the Dakotas, Minnesota, and the 23 Native nations in this region.

Right now, there are 41 people staying at the OneHeart campus.

