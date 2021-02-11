Advertisement

New unemployment claims drop, continued claims increase in South Dakota

(AP)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Unemployment claims remained relatively stable in South Dakota’s latest jobs report, though they remain above pre-pandemic levels.

The Department of Health reported 540 first-time claims in its weekly report released Thursday. This is down 71 from the previous week.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the state generally saw between 200-300 initial claims per week. However, the state saw up to several thousand per week in the early months of the pandemic.

Continued unemployment claims rose by 59 to 5,415. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Officials say total of $1.2 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $1.3 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $81,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $278,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

Nationwide unemployment claims fell slightly to 793,000.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The B-1B from Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota met the B-52 from Minot AFB in North Dakota and the...
WATCH: Super Bowl flyover over stadium in Tampa features Ellsworth AFB’s B1-B Lancer
Dangerously cold wind chills this weekend might warrant a wind chill warning.
Accumulating snow and even colder air on tap
The offer celebrates the retailer's 3,000th store location to have delivery service.
Some Walmart pharmacies to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in South Dakota this week
Raymond Andrzejewski was arrested for one count of First Degree Arson and three counts of...
Rapid City man arrested for connection to 4 suspicious fires near West Boulevard
The IRS building in Washington, D.C.
IRS to start accepting tax returns electronically on Friday

Latest News

Morgan Wallen’s songs were removed from radio stations, streaming services took his music off...
Morgan Wallen tells fans not to defend his racist language
OneHeart awarded $207K Bush Foundation grant
Slash piles are also being burned in the western area of Custer State Park Friday. (photo...
Fire officials ignite brush pile at West Camp Rapid, M Hill Thursday
Kazumi Tinant loves sharing her culture with the general public to breed information and respect.
Japanese Cooking: Sushi Love Roll