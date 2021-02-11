New unemployment claims drop, continued claims increase in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Unemployment claims remained relatively stable in South Dakota’s latest jobs report, though they remain above pre-pandemic levels.

The Department of Health reported 540 first-time claims in its weekly report released Thursday. This is down 71 from the previous week.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the state generally saw between 200-300 initial claims per week. However, the state saw up to several thousand per week in the early months of the pandemic.

Continued unemployment claims rose by 59 to 5,415. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Officials say total of $1.2 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $1.3 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $81,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $278,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

Nationwide unemployment claims fell slightly to 793,000.

