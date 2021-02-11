Advertisement

M Hill prescribed burn to help mitigate future fires

The snow made it possible for the piles to be burned in a controlled environment.
The snow made it possible for the piles to be burned in a controlled environment.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You may have noticed some smoke at the bottom of M Hill Thursday through the snow and fog, the Rapid City Fire Department says the burning is no cause for alarm.

The Rapid City Fire Department’s Veteran Wildfire Mitigation Crew burned slash piles near the Hanson-Larsen Park as snow blanketed the city. The snow made it possible for the piles to be burned in a controlled environment.

Lieutenant Tim Weaver of the Rapid City Fire Department said that the project is intended to cut the risk of wildfires at M Hill in the future.

“It’s basically a fuel-reduction project to help protect the landscape and the timber stand, and also, the creek watershed from excessive wildfire behavior,” Weaver said.

A 2016 blaze on the east side of the hill was the catalyst in these burns being prescribed.

Weaver said that the timber-thinning projects are aimed at helping reduce the chances of any potential fires in the future from spreading out of control.

“When, in fact, another fire does start up here, which it will, hopefully, it will stay on the ground because we’ve reduced the fuel load,” Weaver said.

Another prescribed burn by the South Dakota Wildland Division took place at West Camp Rapid as fire danger in the Black Hills remains moderate.

