Japanese Cooking: Sushi Love Roll

By Blake Joseph
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:21 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Just now we can’t visit different countries, but we can taste or try to cook another country’s food, which means some of our six senses can experience another culture. That’s where Kazumi Tinant comes in to introduce Japanese cuisine to the Rapid City community and provide people with happy experiences.

Kazumi said “I believe eating foods from different countries teaches us a little bit about diversity. We can learn to understand differences and begin to respect another country’s culture. Learning another language is similar. It also teaches you to be generous with people struggling to learn your countries language.”

Kazumi has been teaching Japanese culture for years most recently holding class virtually at the Learning Center at Community Education of the Black Hills.

Her mother is responsible for Kazumi’s veracity. “I learned two important things from my mom: how to cook and to never give up when trying something new or difficult” Kazumi said.

Kazumi has two other option available to people wanting to learn more about Japanese culture:

You may not be able to jump on a plane to enjoy the country in which your testbeds desire but at least you can learn how to do it in our own community.

