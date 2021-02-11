Advertisement

Fire officials ignite brush pile at West Camp Rapid Thursday

Slash piles are also being burned in the western area of Custer State Park Friday. (photo...
Slash piles are also being burned in the western area of Custer State Park Friday. (photo courtesy Custer State Park) (KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A large brush pile is scheduled to burn at West Camp Rapid on Thursday.

The South Dakota Wildland Fire Division will monitor the burn. It’s planned to ignite at 10 a.m. Feb. 11. Smoke and flames will be visible from the area. Fire officials say that fire danger in the Black Hills is moderate.

The public is asked to refrain from calling the Pennington County or Rapid City fire departments.

For updates on where fire officials are conducting prescribed burns, go to Great Plains Fire Information.

