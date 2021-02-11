Advertisement

Biden ends emergency declaration for border wall construction

President Joe Biden addressed the employment landscape today as the administration aims to...
President Joe Biden addressed the employment landscape today as the administration aims to mount a multi-pronged recovery effort. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden has notified Congress that he has terminated the national emergency declaration on the southern border in an email Wednesday.

“I have determined that the declaration of a national emergency at our southern border was unwarranted,” the email said. “I have also announced that it shall be the policy of my Administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall, and that I am directing a careful review of all resources appropriated or redirected to that end.”

Former President Donald Trump diverted $2.5 billion in Defense Department funds to construct portions of a wall along the border with Mexico, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The B-1B from Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota met the B-52 from Minot AFB in North Dakota and the...
WATCH: Super Bowl flyover over stadium in Tampa features Ellsworth AFB’s B1-B Lancer
Dangerously cold wind chills this weekend might warrant a wind chill warning.
Accumulating snow and even colder air on tap
The offer celebrates the retailer's 3,000th store location to have delivery service.
Some Walmart pharmacies to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in South Dakota this week
Raymond Andrzejewski was arrested for one count of First Degree Arson and three counts of...
Rapid City man arrested for connection to 4 suspicious fires near West Boulevard
The IRS building in Washington, D.C.
IRS to start accepting tax returns electronically on Friday

Latest News

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
Driver who plunged off Wisconsin ramp thankful to be alive
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
Slash piles are also being burned in the western area of Custer State Park Friday. (photo...
Fire officials ignite brush pile at West Camp Rapid Thursday
UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Duchess of Sussex’s privacy by publishing personal letter...
UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Meghan’s privacy
Kazumi Tinant loves sharing her culture with the general public to breed information and respect.
Japanese Cooking: Sushi Love Roll